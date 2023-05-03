BEAR, Del. - A 30-year-old Ocean View man was arrested for a variety of charges after exposing himself and passing out at a Lowe's in Bear, according to Delaware State Police.
Troopers arrived to the Lowe's on East Songsmith Drive around 4 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a shoplifter in the store. Employees told an officer that a man, identified by police as Dane Smith, passed out in a store aisle after he intentionally inhaled multiple cans of air duster spray that he did not purchase. Police say Smith exposed himself and vomited on himself while in the store, which disturbed other shoppers.
Upon contact with an officer, Smith stood up and resisted arrest. Police say the trooper was able to handcuff Smith after she used her taser. Smith was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.
Afterwards, he was charged with a felony for resisting arrest with violence and other charges that include offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, shoplifting under $1,500, lewdness, menacing, inhaling intoxicating fumes or vapors, and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institution on $6,000 secured bond.