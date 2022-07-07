Ocean View Man Arrested For Heroin Possession

OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Ocean View Police arrested a man for the possession of heroin in a Royal Farms parking lot.
Ocean View Police arrived at the scene after receiving calls that a man, 61-year-old Paul Longacre, was passed out behind the wheel of a silver Subaru Forester at the Royal Farms gas station at 58 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View.
According to Ocean View Police, Longacre was under the influence of heroin, and had multiple samples of what is suspected to be heroin in his car. He also had a revoked drivers license.
After an investigation, Ocean View Police said that this is Longacre's seventh offense driving under the influence.
Longacre was charged with driving under the influence, possession and consumption of a controlled substance, and driving while revoked.