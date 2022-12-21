LINCOLN, Del. - 57-year-old George Elliot of Ocean View has been arrested in Lincoln for his sixth DUI, says Delaware State Police (DSP).
On December 20th, around 9:00 p.m., they say a trooper pulled over a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling north on Dupont Boulevard in the area of East Hudson Pond Road after noticing the truck could not stay in its lane.
According to DSP, after making contact with Elliot, the trooper noticed signs of impairment, and after a DUI investigation, Elliot was arrested. They say a computer check showed that Elliot had five previous DUI charges before this one.
DSP says Elliott was transported to Troop 5 and charged with 6th Offense DUI and other traffic offenses, and was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,101 cash bond.