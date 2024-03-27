OCEAN VIEW, Del. — Police arrested two Virginia residents Saturday night for allegedly shoplifting from a CVS Pharmacy and possessing illegal drugs, according to the Ocean View Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the CVS located at 54 Atlantic Ave. around 7:16 p.m., where store employees reported two suspects had stolen items without payment. Surveillance footage helped identify the suspects and their vehicle.
A "Be On the Look Out" alert for the vehicle led to its discovery by the Dagsboro Police Department at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Main Street. Ocean View officers assisted in the traffic stop and arrests of Alexis Milstead, 30, and George Escobar, 31, both of Falls Church, Va.
Dagsboro police K-9 Buzz indicated the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle, leading to the discovery of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Officers also recovered several thousand dollars worth of suspected stolen property, primarily beauty and skincare products, valued at over $8,000.
Milstead faces charges including organized retail theft, receiving stolen property, and second-degree conspiracy — all felonies. Additional charges from Dagsboro Police include possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a valid license.
Escobar has been charged with organized retail theft, receiving stolen property, and second-degree conspiracy.
Both were committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on a $5,000 secured bond pending arraignment in the Court of Common Pleas.
The investigation continues as Milstead and Escobar are suspected of similar thefts from area pharmacies and stores. The Ocean View Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact Officer First Class Connor Watkins at 302-539-1111.