WILMINGTON, Del. - A 55-year-old woman from Ocean View has been sentenced to 51 months in federal prison on federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges, says the Department of Justice (DOJ).
DOJ says that the woman, Joan Donald, was an administrative assistant and quasi-bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., which is a high-end interior design and construction business in Bethany Beach.
According to the DOJ, beginning at least in 2014, Donald started defrauding Dovetail and its owner by giving herself a shadow salary, using it to pay credit card bills using the business's bank account, and funneling money to her husband in several ways, including fraudulent checks and Square payments. The DOJ says Donald embezzled more than $1.1 million from Dovetail and its owner.
“The owner of Dovetail, Connie Britell, was a force of nature who built her business from the ground up," said U.S. Attorney Weis. "Over the years, Ms. Britell placed more and more trust in the defendant, eventually giving the defendant control over company finances. The defendant abused that trust. Month after month for at least seven years, defendant Donald drained Dovetail’s accounts until there was nothing left. In doing so, the defendant exploited an elderly woman in declining health who had placed full faith in her. The defendant’s conduct was not only criminal, it was also cruel. Today’s sentence stands as a stark warning to those who prey on the elderly.”
"Justice has been served today and this defendant is on her way to federal prison for stealing from her employer, the American public, and the government,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Yury Kruty. “Would-be criminals should take notice. A similar fate awaits anyone thinking about engaging in this type of criminal conduct.”
“Today’s sentence has put an end to Joan Donald’s flagrant actions and complete disrespect of the law. For years Donald was a trusted insider who preyed on her employer by stealing funds to financially enrich herself” stated Baltimore FBI Special Agent in Charge, Thomas J. Sobocinski. “Those who abuse their position of trust for their own financial greed will not be tolerated. The FBI and our partners will continue to uncover those committing fraud and causing harm to businesses and individuals for personal gain.”
The DOJ says Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Howland prosecuted the case, which was investigated by both the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation. They also say District Judge Colm F. Connolly pronounced sentence.