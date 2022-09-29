OCEAN CITY, Md.- Due to expected inclement weather, the Oceans Calling festival in Ocean City has been cancelled.
Organizers made the announcement on social media Thursday.
"We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news," a statement read. "However, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority."
Oceans Calling says a full refund will be issued to ticket holders in 30 days.
“We are extremely disappointed to cancel Oceans Calling Festival,” commented Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “We have been working closely with the event promotors since May 2021. Their hard work, and the hard work of our staff, were evident in every detail of the event planning and preparation. Although this is disappointing to all of us, we are already working with C3 Presents to bring Oceans Calling Festival back to Maryland’s Coast next year.”
Artists such as the Lumineers, Alanis Morissette and Dave Matthews were expected to headline the inaugural festival.