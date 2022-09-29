OCEAN CITY, Md.- Heartbreaking news for music fans and the town of Ocean City. Organizers made the call Thursday to cancel the highly anticipated Oceans Calling Festival.
The scene was a sad one in Ocean City. Clouds covered the sky, high winds blew over tents, and organizers took down the stages and signs they spent days setting up.
Originally organizers said the event would be rain or shine. But Thursday, organizers called it a heartbreaking and difficult decision to cancel. In a statement, organizers said it was for the safety of staff, artists, and fans ahead of potential severe weather. But one person with the festival told WRDE that some artists and bands began pulling out of the fest before the announcement.
It was posted on the Oceans Calling Facebook page that those who bought tickets directly from the event will get a refund within 30 days.