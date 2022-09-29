Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 2 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Friday to 2 PM EDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gale force winds likely for Sunday and Sunday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&