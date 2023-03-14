OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling, the three day music festival set to kick off in Ocean City on Sept. 29, has released its list of performers. The festival will take place on the Ocean City boardwalk across three stages at the Ocean City Inlet Beach.
Friday will include Alanis Morissette, Jack Johnson, Third Eye Blind, O.A.R., Declan McKenna, and more.
John Mayer will perform on Saturday along with Sheryl Crow, Jimmy Eat World, Incubus, and Noah Kahan among others.
The festival will wrap up Sunday, Oct. 1 with The Lumineers, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dirty Heads, Grace Potter, Fitz and the Tantrums, and more.
Presale ticket packages go on sale March 16 at 10 a.m. Festival representatives say that admission to Jolly Roger Amusement Park is included with each ticket purchase. More acts and information can be found at oceanscallingfestival.com.