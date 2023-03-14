Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and extremely rough waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&