OCEAN CITY, Md. - , with big names like Blink-182, The Killers, and the Dave Matthews Band set to headline, striking the right chord with locals and visitors alike. Ally Burlingham, an Ocean City local, expressed her excitement, particularly about seeing the Dave Matthews Band perform. "That would be cool," she remarked, reflecting the sentiment of many fans looking forward to the event.

The festival, which drew a crowd of 50,000 attendees last year, promises another round of super sonic fun. However, fans will notice a significant change in ticket pricing, with a 3-day general admission ticket now costing $319 before taxes, marking a noticeable increase from last year. Burlingham voiced concerns about the affordability for families, stating, "I know that people brought their families and everything. That's probably expensive."

Despite the price hike, the demand for accommodations during the festival period suggests that the excitement remains undiminished. A manager of a downtown Ocean City motel reported that all their rooms are already sold out for this year's festival dates. Similarly, local businesses are looking forward to the influx of visitors. Robert Geiger, a bartender in the area, expects "big crowds and big sales," especially for downtown bars. "Around the area, it's definitely going to bring a lot of business in," he said.

For those still hoping to attend but concerned about the cost, the Oceans Calling website has announced a limited-time sale, offering a $20 discount on tickets. However, prospective attendees are urged to act quickly, as 3-day general admission tickets have already sold out, and single-day tickets are selling rapidly.