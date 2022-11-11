Oceans Calling Looks To Come Back For Next Year

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The stage was set, people were excited. The inaugural Oceans Calling Music Festival was ready for action, headliners like Alanis Morissette and Dave Matthews Band but Hurricane Ian had other plans.
But now town manager Terry McGean tells WRDE the festival has expressed interest in coming back.
The Chamber of Commerce in Ocean City hopes that happens, saying events like this help year round. Executive Director Amy Thompson said, " A very different segment of people to come and experience our town. and then once they get a little taste, they want to come back."
Even business owners along the boardwalk in Ocean City think the festival is good for the town. Dolle's Candyland Co-Owner, Anna Dolle Bushnell said,
"Yes, very much so we were very excited just to kind of see how everything was gonna play out the different people that were going to be attracted by a concert" but unfortunately weather and all that little a little disappointed that it was cancelled but we are excited that it has come back next year."
McGean says nothing is set in stone but the town has reserved the same dates for next year, the first weekend in October.
Sportland Arcade employee Brayan Ramirez said he is excited the festival may be back, "By the time it was around September so that's when they everything like you know, slows down it's not as busy anymore, but like, open the whole thing was coming to hear or something like it basically bring it alive again."
Besides the benefit it can bring businesses, its just fun to have a little change of tune in Ocean City.
One local William Walstrum said he likes the fun the festival brings, "I think it's actually a good idea. I think the folks down here appreciate the different genres of music, the idea of bringing music to the beach is great"
The town says nothing is official yet, but it looks like the show will go on in 2023.