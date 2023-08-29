Oceans Calling Music Festival 2023

OCEAN CITY, MD. - Last year the Oceans Calling Music Festival was supposed to kick off for the first time. Sadly, due to Hurricane Ian, the festival had to be shut down. This is, festival coordinators hope to make up for what happened last year.
Tom Perlozzo, the Ocean City Director of Tourism and Business Development told Coast TV that attendees can expect, "35 performances over a three day period, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday."
Perlozzo reassured Ocean City officials at the town council meeting today that everything is read for opening day.
Businesses are excited for the festival because it will hopefully bring in business late in September. Asmita Mandal who works at USA Piercing, located on the Ocean City Boardwalk is happy the festival is in late September. "That's the end of the season and that's the time when its dead here so that will be an opportunity for the business owners to make more money."
50,000 tickets have been sold so far, and the town council explained they are excited the festival will bring more people to Ocean City.
The festival begins on September 29th and goes until October 1st.