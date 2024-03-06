OCEAN CITY, Md. - The second annual Oceans Calling music festival in Ocean City is officially sold out after a week of tickets being on sale. According to the organization's Facebook page, there is now a waitlist that people who wish to attend will have to join to get tickets.
As CoastTV previously reported, a 3-day general admission ticket now costing $319 before taxes, marks a noticeable increase from last year's festival. The event's website had announced a limited-time sale, offering a $20 discount on tickets. However, 3-day general admission tickets had already sold out the afternoon of Feb. 29, when tickets first went on sale.
In 2023, 50,000 people from across the country attended the first ever Oceans Calling. This year's festival is slated for Sep. 27 to 29.