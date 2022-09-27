OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) announced Monday that they made 41 arrests over the Special Event Zone that was in effect from Tuesday, September 20th to Sunday, September 25th.
According to OCPD, the Special Event Zone lowers speed limits within the zone and raises fines for violations. OCPD says that legislation signed in 2020 lets them give increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations, similar to a Construction Zone, which includes higher fines or, in some cases, arrests.
OCPD says that the zone was put in place in anticipation of the Pop-up Rally, which was organized on social media and therefore does not not have an official promoter to work with. Social media events could change at a moment's notice, says OCPD, which makes the amount of people participating unpredictable. OCPD says that even though the event did not take place in Ocean City this year, they took every precaution to be prepared as they did in years past.
Among the 41 Arrests, there were
- Six arrests for assault
- Five arrests for trespassing
- 11 arrests for driving under the influence
- Two arrests for property damage.
OCPD says that they prepared and proactively handling criminal violations and citizen complaints of illegal activity to ensure the safety of Ocean City residents and visitors. They want to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious, or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to them. OCPD encourages you to call their Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email them at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.