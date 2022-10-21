OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) says they have arrested Antonio John Torlish, who suspected of an attempted murder in Salisbury.
According to OCPD, the 26-year-old from Ocean City was wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and several handgun-related charges, all from an event that took place on October 16th in Salisbury.
OCPD says that the Torlish was found by the Department's License Plate Reader (LPR) system early Tuesday evening. Officers say that the system alerted them that the car associated with the Torlish was driving south at 140th street.
Officers were able to find the car, says OCPD, and through a joint effort among members of the Patrol, Special Enforcement Unit, Narcotics Unit, and Worcester County’s Criminal Enforcement Team (CET) officers, they were able to take the Torlish in to custody.
“I would like to commend our officers for their due diligence and the coordinated efforts among divisions to safely bring Torlish into custody” commented Chief Ross Buzzuro. “This is another incident where the LPR system has proven to be a valuable tool to help keep Ocean City safe”.
OCPD says Torlish is being held without bail, and was transferred to the Worcester County Jail for bail review.
This investigation is ongoing, so the Salisbury Police Department Major Crimes Division asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at (410) 548-3165. They say information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.