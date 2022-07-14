OCEAN CITY, Md - Two people are facing charges after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in downtown Ocean City.
Police say it happened in the area of 16th Street and Philadelphia Ave around 10:30PM on June 15th. The victim, an 18 year-old man, claims that three men came up to him that night and began a conversation with him, before robbing him at gunpoint.
The next week, OCPD says their detectives were informed that the Baltimore County Police Department arrested two people on unrelated charges that fit the description of the robbers. BCPD said they found more of the victim's stolen items when they made those arrests. They also say that they attempted to interview the suspects arrested, but were not able to get the name of the third suspect.
Ocean City Police say the suspects arrested are a 19-year-old from Pasadena, MD, and a 16-year-old from Glen Burnie, MD. The 16-year-old has been charged as an adult for this case.
The Ocean City Police Department would like to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious, or have concerns about possible criminal activity occuring in Ocean City, reach out to them. They encourage you to call their Tip Line at 410-520-5136