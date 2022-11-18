OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) says that they have arrested an 18-year-old from East New Market, MD and an 18-year-old from Federalsburg, MD for a series of 21 car or truck break-ins.
According to OCPD, the 21 complaints came from the area of 26th street to 28th street on the bayside of Ocean City, and an investigation found that there were actually 22 unlocked cars that were entered. They say some had items stolen, while others were just rummaged through.
OCPD says that they were able to get a hold of security camera footage in the area to help determine the people involved. They say that the OCPD Forensic Services Unit searched for fingerprints and found two "known" matches. The fingerprints identified Leon Spry Jr. and Josiah Bolden as the two breaking in to the cars, says OCPD, and they also matched the descriptions gathered from the security camera footage from June 11th, 2022.
According to OCPD, these are what the two 18-year-olds were charged with:
- Leon Spry Jr, 18, East New Market, MD: Spry Jr. Was charged with the following by an arrest warrant- Rouge and vagabond (22 counts), theft $1,500 to under $25,000 (1 count), theft $100 to under $1,500 (6 counts), and theft less than $100 (7 counts). Spry Jr. was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bail.
- Josiah Bolden, 18, Federalsburg, MD: Bolden was charged with the following by criminal summons- Rouge and vagabond (23 counts), theft $1,500 to under $25,500 (1 count), theft $100 to under $1,500 (6 counts), and theft less than $100 (6 counts). Bolden is currently being held in the Caroline County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
The Ocean City Police Department would like to encourage anyone to contact them if they believe their vehicle has been broken into, even if they left their vehicle unlocked. OCPD says that sometimes people do not report the break-in because they may believe they are at fault. By contacting the Ocean City Police Department, they can get an accurate account of incidents occurring in Ocean City and if possible recover the stolen property.