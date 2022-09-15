OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) says that they responded to a crash that happened in the area of 100th street and Route 1 around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
OCPD says the victim, a 32-year-old man from Daytona, Florida, was flown by Trooper 4 to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital where he passed away.
OCPD says their officers tried to pull over a motorcycle in the area of 67th street Wednesday. The motorcycle did not pull over, says OCPD, but officers did not pursue it. According to OCPD, the officers then gave a description to fellow officers to help find the bike.
Later, OCPD says that the officers were alerted to a crash that happened at 100th street, and when they got to the scene they realized the victim was the man who tried to flee from the officers earlier.
OCPD says they are investigating the crash, and that Route 1 at 100th Street heading north was reduced to one lane for around 2 hours.