OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) says they have arrested 33-year-old De'Angelo Carsear Townsend of Salisbury for an armed robbery that took place on November 4th, 2022.
According to OCPD, officers were told by a 49-year-old man from Ocean City that he had been robbed on the area of 6th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. They say the man claimed that the robber, later identified as Townsend, verbally threatened him and took some of the victims belongings before escaping the area.
OCPD says that Townsend was identified due to a joint effort between the Patrol Division, Special Enforcement Unit, and Narcotics Unit. They say that the Special Enforcement Unit eventually found Townsend on November 8th, where he was arrested.
According to OCPD, Townsend was charged with the following crimes:
- Second-degree assault
- Theft of $100 to under $1000
- Theft of less than $100
Townsend was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner, says OCPD, where he was held with out bail. They say he was later moved to the Worcester County Jail.
OCPD would like to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious, or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to them. They encourage you to call their Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email them at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610