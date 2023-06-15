OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect. The OCPD published this post to their Facebook page Thursday night:
OCPD Needs Help Identifying This Man
- Charlie Sokaitis
-
- Updated
Charlie Sokaitis
Evening Broadcast Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Rehoboth Bandstand 2023 Entertainment Begins June 9
-
Murder victim found in Bridgeville man's car trunk
-
94-year-old man flown to hospital following Friday morning Greenwood crash
-
Second Jane Doe Brings Suit Against Jimmie Allen for Assault, Emotional Distress
-
Sussex County Reassessment Over Half Complete