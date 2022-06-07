OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department says one of its officers and a suspect were injured Monday, June 6th during a DUI arrest.
OCPD says 40-year-old Erik Rucker II of Mount Vernon, New York was driving about 70 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone in the area of 26th Street and Philadelphia Ave. According to OCPD, Rucker had a suspended drivers license from Nevada.
Once in custody, police say Rucker tried to make a phone call on his smart watch from the back of the patrol vehicle and then began kicking the arresting officer in the face, chest, and arms when officers tried to remove the watch.
OCPD says when officers tried to escort Rucker from the patrol vehicle, he continued to thrash his body around and fell onto the sidewalk.
Both Rucker and the arresting officer were treated at nearby hospitals and released.
The police department says Rucker was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bail. Rucker has been transferred to the Worcester County Jail.