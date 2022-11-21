OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is collecting new, unwrapped toys for their annual holiday toy drive.
Toys donated will benefit Worcester County GOLD for the seventh year. GOLD is a local non-profit that provides financial aid to families in crisis and children in foster care in Worcester County.
Last year, holiday gifts were provided for over 500 children and 50 vulnerable adults. Those wanting to donate this year are asked to keep toys under $40 and to not include jewelry, bicycles, electronics, or toy weapons.
The deadline for donations is Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Toys can be dropped off at the Public Safety Building at 6501 Coastal Highway. Holiday event organizers wishing to partner with the OCPD Holiday Toy Drive are asked to contact Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller at 410-520-5395.