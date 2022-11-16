OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is warning the public about fake flyers for a scam event posted around town.
The flyer advertises an "end of fall fest" at the Gold Coast Mall, says OCPD, which is an event that does not exist. They say it is a scam to get money out of potential vendors that would attend such an event.
OCPD would like to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious, or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to them. They say to call their Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email them at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610
Below is the flyer for the fake event, courtesy OCPD: