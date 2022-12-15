GEORGETOWN, Del. - An offender walked away from a community service operation Thursday in Georgetown, according to the Delaware Department of Correction. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the man, 39-year-old Matthew Lawson.
Lawson was part of a work crew detail with the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown, which is a level 4 facility where the Department of Corrections manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. They are allowed to leave the facility to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.
Lawson's last known address was in Millsboro. His current offense is for two violations of probation. The Department of Correction said a warrant for escape after conviction is being secured. Anyone with information is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.