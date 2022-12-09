SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) announces that the offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown has been arrested.
According to the Department of Correction, David Connors from Milton failed to return to the corrections center after being convicted of a crime in Maryland on November 25th, 2022.
The Department says Connors was arrested in Maryland on a driving charge with a Delaware Court Order.
The order asked him to report back to Sussex Violation of Probation Center after his release from Maryland custody to complete a Level IV community corrections in Delaware, according to Department Officials.
They say Connor failed to report to the Delaware Department of Correction upon release.
THE DOC says Connors was arrested by the DOC’s Sussex County Community Corrections Escapee Recovery Team in Long Neck on Thursday, December 8th.
They say he was arraigned at JP Court 2 and was returned to the Sussex Community Corrections Center on two Violations of Probation for his two current offenses.