Dover, Del.- The Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) received esteemed recognition from the 152nd General Assembly. According to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, through House Concurrent Resolution 81, the office is recognized for 10 years of service. This acknowledgment marks a significant milestone for the OAW, as it celebrates a decade of unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health, safety, and welfare of companion animals while fostering the invaluable human-animal bond.
The OAW is an office within the Delaware Division of Public Health. In its 10 years of service to Delaware, the office has implemented many programs and initiatives aimed at making the state better for the animals who live there. Some include:
- Making Delaware the first no-kill shelter state
Creating a statewide registry for lost pets
Aiming to decrease pet homelessness with the State Spay & Neuter Program
Training and certification regulations for animal welfare officers
A shelter oversight program