MILLSBORO, Del. - The Office of Defense Services is asking for both members of the public, as well as current and former clients, for information regarding the Millsboro police officer accused of abusing drugs while on duty in March, as well as any other suspicious encounters with members of the Millsboro Police Department.
“The news of possible drug use while on duty and evidence tampering by this officer is certainly troubling. The officer’s conduct and the response to it by law enforcement and the Department of Justice has widespread ramifications for open and closed criminal cases,” said Chief Defender Kevin O’Connell. “Our experience is that substance abuse issues can lead to other collateral problems that impact job performance, such as dishonesty and stealing. It is critical that any investigation in this matter be broad in scope. The actions of this officer and those that work with him impact both the lives of our clients who are justice-involved as well as the public trust in law enforcement in general.”
The office is asking that members of the public to share this information the Millsboro police department. They say the information will be used to determine if any of the incidents could impact cases pending or closed. They note that the information will stay confidential unless the office is authorized to tell Delaware State Police.
Though the office is asking for information about any suspicious encounter with a Millsboro officer, the department notes that there is currently only one officer under investigation, and that there is not systemic issue within the agency.
The department says that the officer has been put on administrative leave from the department while they investigate.
Anyone who has had a suspicious experience with the Millsboro Police Department can email the Office of Defense Services at ODStipline@delaware.gov or call (302) 577-6031.