OCEAN CITY, Md. - With thousands of car enthusiasts expected in Ocean City next week, the town will be designated a special event zone beginning Tuesday, May 16 through Sunday, May 21, during the Cruisin’ Ocean City event.
Speed limits within the zone will be reduced and fines for violations will be increased. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a construction zone, violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest.
During this time frame, visitors should expect to see a significant police presence as officers from multiple agencies, including the Maryland State Police and the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, will assist the Ocean City Police Department in enforcing traffic laws. In addition, traffic congestion and alternate traffic patterns are anticipated throughout the weekend.
Spectators are urged to keep the sidewalks clear for walking traffic and the town said viewers should not incite burn-outs by motorists. According to the town, spectators who incite drivers will be addressed by police. Police note that, with high pedestrian traffic expected, walkers are urged to always use crosswalks, wait for the signal to change, and be sure that drivers see you while crossing.
For more information on the Ocean City special event zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.