BERLIN, Md. - The National Park Service (NPS) says that the Old Ferry Landing area will close starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th, and will stay closed at lest in to November, if not the end of the year.
NPS says that the closure will be in effect from the intersection of Bayberry Drive and Old Ferry Landing Roads. They say the closure includes, cars, bikes, and pedestrians. They say the area of Old Ferry Landing will also be closed to all boat and kayak landings.
According to NPS, the construction will replace and raise the current bulkhead at Old Ferry Landing. They say there are also replacing the boardwalks around the landing, while also re-routing and raising the connection to the marsh boardwalk. They say other minor work will take place in the parking lot.
NPS says this project is necessary because the current bulkhead and boardwalk are deteriorating. They say that right now, they need constant maintenance, especially during the winter, as winter storms rip up pieces of the boardwalk and send them in to the bay or parking lot. NPS says that even a strong southwest wind could cause damage to the current bulkhead and boardwalk.
The project is being funded by park entrance and pass fees, says NPS, and that this is an example of these funds being put to work. They say that 80% goes towards projects like this, with the other 20% going to parks with no or low entrance fees.
According to NPS, examples of projects funded in the last year are the new Boardwalk at the Maryland Visitor Center, Renovation of Well #1 on the island, Design of a new Freshwater Distribution system for the island, reconstruction of the state line fence, and replacement of the entrance sign at the visitor center. Later this winter major renovations will be coming to the Life of the Marsh and Life of the Forest Trails to make them more accessible, safer, and longer lasting.