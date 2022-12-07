BERLIN, Md. - The National Park Service (NPS) says that the Old Ferry Landing Construction Project has been completed.
The NPS says that the project raised the existing bulkhead around two feet, and replaced deteriorating boardwalks, providing resilience during storms and high tides that have damaged the Landing in the past. They say that though work will continue throughout the winter to improve the visitor amenities and signage, there won't be any more closures.
The NPS notes that this is an example of Landing fee dollars at work. They say 80% of all the revenue from Assateague Island National Seashore entrance fees or sales of various Federal Interagency passes gets invested right back in to the parks, with the other 20% going towards parks with low or no fee revenues.
According to NPS, other examples of projects funded in the last year with this method include the boardwalk at the Maryland Visitor Center, renovation of well #1 on the island, design of a new freshwater distribution system for the island, reconstruction of the state line fence, and replacement of the entrance sign at the visitor center.
The NPS says that the current project is major renovations to the Life of the Marsh and Life of the Forest Trails, which will continue over the winter with an expected completion date of March 2023.