SEAFORD, Del. - Old Furnace Road, between Middleford Road and Old Meadow Road, is set to temporarily close on Monday, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
They say the closure will last from Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21, weather permitting.
During this time, they say they will be conducting engineering investigation work on the bridge over Nanticoke River.
The department is offering the following detours:
Drivers heading west on Old Furnace Road will turn right on Coverdale Road, then turn left on SR 404 (Seashore Highway), then turn left on US 13 (Sussex Highway) to return to Old Furnace Road.
Drivers heading east on Old Furnace Road will travel on US 13 (Sussex Highway) to SR 404 (Seashore Highway), then travel east on SR 404, then turn right onto Coverdale Road to return to Old Furnace Road.