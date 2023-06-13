Old Rookery North Golf Club Opening Delayed

MILFORD, Del. - The old Rookery North, soon to be Southern Delaware Golf Club, faces an extension. The golf club is now expected to open in the spring instead of this September.
The developer, Johnson Company, said supply chain issues have caused delays, "The availability for bank grass sod, it was shortcoming. We didn't have a lot of options.." said Bill Jupfer, Director of Agronomy.
Fins Hospitality Group said that the plan is to convert the old clubhouse into the Big Oyster restaurant and open with the opening of the golf club.
In the meantime, plans to renovate the property includes adding a patio to the back of the soon to be 'Big Oyster on the Links', four pickleball courts, an extension of the driving range, and the removal of over 1,000 trees.
"With all of the trees that we have cut down, we are repurposing and making mulch ourselves so every tree that's out here will have a mulch ring around it." said Kupfer.
The general design of the courses isn't going to change much but they are planning to add drainage and other small improvements.
"We're going to combine two bunkers into one, some other holes we're going to eliminate a fairway bunker here and there," said Kupfer, "Just on this side of the creek we've eliminated the fairway bunker on 18."
Kupfer said the delay will be worth it to make sure the new club is a hole in one, "-to me the first impression is the first step.."
The next big step for the renovation of the golf course will come in September when seeding begins for the green.