LAUREL, Del. - Old Sailor Road will be closing at the Railroad Crossing between Woodland Ferry Road and Penn Street for resurfacing and other general maintenance, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The Department says the closure will begin at 5:00 a.m. on April 3, and will end no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 6.
They say message boards will be posted in advance for the following detours:
Heading East: Old Sailor Road to Woodland Ferry Road to Penn Street back to Old Sailor Road
Heading West: Old Sailor Road to Penn Street to Woodland Ferry Road back to Old Sailor Road
According to the department, the closure will be in place 24 hours a day.