DELAWARE - The Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) has announced a partnership with three-time Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel to encourage blood donations during the summer months. According to the BBD, this collaboration aims to address the decline in blood donations caused by seasonal factors such as travel, school breaks and an increase in accidents.
From June 23 to July 7, all donors at BBD locations will receive a limited edition “Team Blood Donor” t-shirt.
“Before my father's courageous battle with cancer, he selflessly donated over 6 gallons of blood,” said Elizabeth Beisel, 3x Olympian. “His dedication to this cause has left an indelible mark on my heart and I’m proud to be joining forces with the Blood Bank of Delmarva to honor my father's remarkable legacy while making a profound impact on countless lives.”
The BBD says historically, 16-24-year-olds contributed 25% of the nation’s blood supply, but this has dropped to about 10%. Beisel is urging young people to donate blood this summer.
According to the BBD, blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can donate twice per month. Eligible individuals are encouraged to donate at least once per season to help maintain a stable blood supply.
To view current eligibility guidelines or make an appointment, visit delmarvablood.org or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.