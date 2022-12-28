DELAWARE - The Delaware State Police (DSP) says that they are always investigating thefts from cars and trucks, so they are once again reminding Delawareans: lock your car doors!
According to DSP, many of these thefts came from cars left running and unlocked to warm up during brisk morning hours. They say these crimes have resulted in the loss of money, electronics, personal belongings of value, personal identification, and other items, with all these thefts avoidable simply by locking car doors while parked at work, gas stations, shopping centers, and your house, especially while it is unattended and running.
DSP stresses the importance of locking your car each and every time to help fight this preventable trend. The offer the following prevention and awareness tips:
- Always keep the doors of your unattended vehicles locked and the windows shut.
- Do not leave items of value in your vehicle. These items include purses, wallets, credit cards, electronics, checkbooks, money, Social Security cards, loose change, documents, and paperwork with your printed personal information.
- Store valuable tools inside your residence. If needed daily for work, create an easy system to load and unload, such as using storage containers to transport.
- Lock your glove box, which should only store your registration and insurance cards. Do not store your vehicle title in the glove box. Store it in a safe place in your residence.
- Clear the vehicle of all clutter and personal items. This can give the general impression that other property of value may be kept within the vehicle.
- Do not keep a spare vehicle key hidden in the same vehicle. Do not store house keys or other keys in your vehicle.
- If possible, keep your vehicle parked under a lighted area that you can check from your residence.
- If you have a surveillance security system at home, include your vehicle in the angle of your camera. If you locate a suspicious subject on your property or around your vehicle, do not confront them. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately.
DSP also says to be a good witness by paying attention to what's going on in your neighborhood and other places you go to throughout the day. They want you to avoid taking a false security mindset, because these crimes happen everywhere.
Says DSP, Should old acquaintance be forgot? Should all cold car doors be kept locked? Yes! Lock your doors each time, so you can safely and happily welcome the New Year!