MILTON, Del. - One person has died after a crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Union Street Extended, according to Delaware State Police. The crash forced the closure of a section on Coastal Highway going northbound and southbound around 7 a.m.
Delaware State Police were on the scene early Thursday morning and told WRDE that traffic going south was diverted to Sylvan Acres Road and traffic going north was directed by first responders to Route 16.
Milton, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Milford's Carlisle Fire Company, Georgetown Fire Company and Ellendale all reported to have sent crews to the scene.
Route 1 was expected to be closed through rush hour into the late morning for the road to be cleared and the crash investigated. Roads in both directions were opened around 10:40 a.m.
The status of additional vehicle occupants is unconfirmed at the time of writing.