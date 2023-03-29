SEAFORD, Del. - One person is dead after a shooting at Woodland Mills Apartments late Tuesday night.
Officers from the Seaford Police Department responded to the complex around 12:30 a.m. on March 29 to find 36-year-old Deshawn Blackwell with multiple gunshot wounds. Police have determined that he was sitting outside of an apartment when an unknown subject approached him and fired several rounds before running away from the area.
Officers began to administer aid until emergency medical personnel arrived and Blackwell was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
As of 1:30 p.m. on March 29, there is no suspect information available and police have not taken anybody into custody.
The investigation is ongoing with the Seaford Police Criminal Investigation Unit, which is assisted by the Delaware State Police. Those with information surrounding this shooting are encouraged to contact investigators at 302-629-6648 or by submitting a tip online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.