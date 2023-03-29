Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest wind 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest 20 to 25 knots. Gusts to around 30 knots are expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From midnight tonight until 8:00 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating a small vessel, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&