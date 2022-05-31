WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police, a person is dead after two jet skis collided in the Sinepuxent Bay Monday afternoon.
Police confirm the two jet skis were rented and say the two jet skis were traveling at a high rate of speed before they collided. The man who died has been identified as 20-year-old Derek Salas of Silver Spring, Maryland.
According to investigators, Salas and the jet ski became airborne during the collision. They say Salas passed away on the way to the hospital.