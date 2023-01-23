LAUREL, Del. - A deadly crash involving a vehicle and a school bus took place Monday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.
The crash occurred in the area of Hardscrabble Road and East Trap Pond Road. According to Delaware State Police, the bus overturned. Nine students in the bus were taken to an area hospital and one person in the other vehicle has been confirmed dead.
WRDE reached out to the Laurel School District, which stated that the bus did not belong to their district.
The Sussex Montessori School posted a statement Monday evening, sharing that school leaders were aware of the accident and responded to the hospital to be with students and families. The school continued to say that the students are all safe and are being treated, and that the school will provide additional mental health resources to support students and families.
Delaware State Police are investigating this crash. As of 5:45 p.m., crews were still on the scene. This is a developing story.