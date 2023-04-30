REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - One person died and another was shot and transported to an area hospital after a Sunday afternoon shooting near Rehoboth Avenue, according to police.
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is investigating the shooting, which took place on Christian Street in the early hours of Sunday afternoon. A department representative told WRDE that medical examiners and Delaware State Police are assisting with the investigation. At the time of writing, the severity of the hospitalized victim's condition is unconfirmed.
People who live in and are visiting the area should not be alarmed by a heavy police presence throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, as officials say they are actively investigating the shooting and that there is no threat to public safety.