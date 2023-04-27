SMYRNA, Del. - One man died and another was critically injured in a truck crash on Route 1 on Wednesday.
According to Delaware State Police, a box truck was being driven north on Route 1 near exit 114 around 11:45 a.m. when the driver fell asleep. He drifted off the right side of the road and hit the back of a flatbed truck that was stopped on the shoulder, as well as the flatbed's driver, who was standing outside of the truck at the time of the accident.
The box truck then swerved to the left and off the road where it hit a guardrail and stopped in the grass median.
The driver of the box truck, a 24-year-old man from West Virginia, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. His passenger, a 57-year-old man from Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the flatbed who was standing outside, a 60-year-old man from New Jersey, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Northbound Route 1 was closed for over four hours while the wreck was investigated and roads cleared.
Troop 3's Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation. Those who witnessed the crash should contact Corporal J. Lane at 302-698-8457 or send the state police a private Facebook message.