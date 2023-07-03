FELTON, Del. - A woman has died and several have been injured after a crash that took place in Felton Sunday night, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say that a Cadillac, driven by a 26-year-old Philadelphia woman, was driving south on Route 13, just north of Killens Pond Road at around 7:20 p.m. They say, for unknown reasons, the Cadillac lost control and crossed over the grass median in the center of the highway in to oncoming traffic.
A Jeep Wrangler was driving the other way, says police, hitting the Cadillac head on after it crossed. The woman in the right back seat of the Jeep, an 87-year-old woman from Stratford, Connecticut, was pronounced dead on the scene. Her name is being held until her family has been informed of her death.
According to troopers, the driver of the Jeep, a 69-year-old man, as well as the other two passengers, a 69-year-old woman and a 62-year-old-man, all three also from Stratford, Connecticut, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, says police. They say a one-year-old boy in the back seat did not have his seatbelt on and was ejected during the crash. The front passenger, a 23-year-old man from Dover, was flown to a local trauma center by state police helicopter for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the road was closed for around four hours while they investigated.
Delaware State Police says their Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.