LINCOLN, Del. - Multiple agencies responded to a house fire around 12:45 p.m. Friday that officials say destroyed one home and vehicle and damaged other two houses.
First responders arrived to the home on Morgan Drive to find heavy smoke and fire coming out of two sides of the house as well as the roof. Jay Jones, public information officer with Ellendale Fire Company, told WRDE that the wind changed directions, causing heat to damage two neighboring houses and nearby vegetation and fields. The siding of the two nearby houses was melted.
The lead agency was the Ellendale Fire Company, which was assisted by firefighters from multiple agencies, Sussex County emergency medical services, and a state fire marshal. It took first responders about an hour to get the fire under control. Jones said everyone was out of the home before the fire departments arrived and that there were no injuries.
An investigation surrounding the cause is ongoing with the state fire marshal.