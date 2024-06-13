MILLSBORO, Del. - A person was injured following a car crash on Wednesday night near Long Neck Road and Pot Nets Road.

Photos from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company show a car that went off the road and overturned. First responders worked to free a person from the vehicle.

crash

The crash happened on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at approximately 10:25 p.m. 

The Mid Sussex Rescue Squad transported one person to nearby medical facilities for additional observation.

Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.

