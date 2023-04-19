REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - One resident was burned on Tuesday afternoon when a two-story townhouse in Heritage Village caught fire.
The fire occurred on Bethpage Drive. It started outside behind the townhouse with a gas grill around 4:45 p.m. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company stated that it was informed of exploding propane tanks with smoke showing from a townhouse in the middle of the row. A representative from the state fire marshal's office confirmed with WRDE that the fire was an accident.
A resident suffered first degree burns, according to the representative, and was treated at an area hospital before being released. Damage to the building is estimated at $100,000.
First responders included those from the Lewes, Indian River, Milton, and Rehoboth Beach fire companies as well as the Delaware State Fire Police.