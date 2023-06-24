BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night in Bridgeville that left one man dead and two others injured.
Police say it was around 11:53 p.m. Friday when a gray 2021 Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on Seashore Highway just west of Woodenhawk Road. At the same time, a black 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Seashore Highway approaching Woodenhawk Road, with a light blue 2013 Dodge Avenger driving behind.
Police say the driver of the Jeep crossed the double-yellow center lines, entered the eastbound lane of Seashore Highway, and sideswiped the oncoming Silverado. After hitting the Silverado, the Jeep continued westbound in the eastbound lane until it crashed into the front of the Avenger. This caused the Jeep to turn over and the Avenger to spin on the road.
Police say the driver of the Jeep was a 49-year-old woman from Easton, Maryland. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital nearby for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say neither the driver of the Silverado, a 49-year-old man from Charleroi, Pennsylvania, nor the passenger, a 49-year-old woman from Charleroi, were injured.
However, according to police, the driver of the Avenger, a 20-year-old man from Charleroi and son of the husband and wife in the Silverado, was taken to a hospital nearby and pronounced dead. The passenger in the Avenger, a 19-year-old woman from Stockdale, Pennsylvania, was taken to a hospital nearby with serious injuries.
Police say the road was closed for about four hours while they investigated and then cleared the road. Police are still investigating why the Jeep left the westbound lanes.