One man turned his passion for motorcycles into a career

GEORGETOWN, Del. - John Beattie has had a passion for motorcycles since he was a kid. Beattie eventually turned his love for motorcycles into a career. Servicing and repairing motorcycles for a living, Beattie owns VS Service and Cycle, which is located in Georgetown.
Beattie told CoastTV, "It's my passion to work on motorcycles, and I've been doing it for 30 years." Beattie continued, "this is my first time doing it as a full time business."
Ocean City Bike Fest Kicked off on Wednesday, September, 15th, and Beattie has participated in it for years.
"Everybody comes together, and just enjoys two wheels. It's therapy," explained Beattie.
Bikers enjoy showing off their two-wheeled beauties, all festival long. The final day of Ocean City Bike fest is September 17th.