ANGOLA, Del. - One person was hurt after a fire in Angola Saturday night.
Firefighters say it happened around 10:20 p.m. on Cottage Court. They say the fire included an explosion, and it left one person injured with minor burns.
A Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company ambulance was dispatched to transport the injured person to Beebe Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment. The fire was described as minor and it was put out quickly.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office has initiated an investigation into the incident.