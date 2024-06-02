One suspect arrested in connection to Seaford shooting

SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested 20-year-old Lukas Morrison of Georgetown, in connection with a shooting that happened in Seaford on Wednesday, May 29.
According to the police, at approximately 6:21 p.m., troopers responded to a call of a shooting at a home on Kelly Circle in Seaford. Upon arrival, troopers discovered that two unknown suspects had fired several rounds at an occupied house, injuring a 15-year-old girl. Police say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot.
Through investigative efforts, detectives identified Lukas Morrison and Tyler Morrison as the suspects involved in the shooting. On May 31, detectives arrested Lukas Morrison, but the search for Tyler Morrison continues.