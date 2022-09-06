SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Sussex Technical High School has new cameras on its school buses in an effort to improve safety for the start of school.
The new camera system replaced an older version of the system that didn't provide full support.
The new system includes two cameras; one covering the interior and the second covering the exterior. The camera system can pinpoint the locations of incidents and statistics, including speed, brakes, indicator status and stop-arm deployment.
Matthew Donovan, principal at Sussex Tech, said it is an important change.
"Over the course of a long school year, you find places where you would have liked to had a camera or we wanted it to be clearer," Donovan said.
He said it is better for everyone when students feel safe.
"Students will behave better if they want to be here and feel safe," Donovan said.
With school violence on the rise nationwide, districts across Sussex County are using all the tools they have.
Local police departments have officers stationed at each school throughout the first few weeks in case they need to intervene. This is something Derrick Harvey with the Milton Police Department is preaching.
"Hopefully, everybody slows down. Whether they are coming in school property or out on the roadways. We just hope everyone slows down," Harvey said.
These improvements bring peace of mind to mom Karen Falk as she plans to drive her son on the first day.
"He's our last one, and we have a good time we do kind of like a radio karaoke," Falk said.