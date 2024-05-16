Ongoing conversation about proposed Cool Spring Crossing project

MILTON, Del. - The proposed housing development at the intersection of Route 9 and Cool Spring Road has been a heavily debated topic in the community. Carl M. Freeman Companies plans to build a housing development named Cool Spring Crossing at this location.
A representative for the developer stated that the application for the project will include 1,260 single-family lots. This is significantly fewer homes than an earlier version, which proposed 1,922 homes.
The company stated, "After significant delays, and what has become an extraordinary review process for the mixed-use master-planned community, it was decided that these proactive steps were necessary."
Honey Kang, who lives across from the project site, expressed her concerns about the potential increase in traffic.
"Route 9 has way too much traffic, and that needs to be figured out first," said Kang.
Brenda Hudson, who also lives nearby, believes that change is inevitable.
"I think you can't stop growth, and I think as long as the planners and engineers do this properly, we can all benefit," explained Hudson.
The future of the property will be further discussed at the May 22nd PLUS meeting.